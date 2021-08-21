Aston Villa secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United as Danny Ings grabbed the winner, the second Premier League goal for his new club.

Ings scored three minutes into first half added time to give his side the lead, with the former Southampton striker launching an acrobatic volley to angle a shot into the corner of the net after Tyrone Mings provided a flick-on. Mings was the provider, of sorts, when his header was ruled by VAR to have been handballed by Newcastle central defender Jamaal Lascelles.

Anwar El Ghazi converted to make victory secure when he scored from the spot just after the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Brentford continued to shut out the opposition as they kept another clean sheet on Saturday, this time in their visit to Crystal Palace.

Palace gave the Bees an early scare when Conor Gallagher - making his debut for the Londoners - fired in a shot against the post, and David Raya made a good stop from a James McArthur effort.

However while Brentford grabbed two in their opening match win over Arsenal last Friday, they were unable to find their way past the Palace defence, newly bolstered by manager Patrick Vieira in the summer transfer market.

Brazilian winger Raphinha scored 18 minutes from time to secure a point for Leeds United as they visited Goodison Park to notch a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Everton originally took the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the England striker scored from the spot when the VAR system awarded a spot-kick. Mateusz Klich scored a neat equaliser, only to see Calvert-Lewin grab a second shortly after half-time from a Demarai Gray assist.

However Raphinha swept in a curling shot from distance to beat the ‘keeper and earn Marcelo Bielsa’s side a share of the points.

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City, who cruised to a 5-0 victory over Norwich City.

Jack Grealish of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus, playing on the right flank, set up three of the goals with crosses, the first of which went in after Grant Hanley struck the ball against Tim Krul for an unwanted own goal.

After Ferran Torres saw a goal ruled out by VAR due to a foul earlier in the move, Grealish notched the second, though he knew little about it. Once more the Brazilian's low ball was deflected from close range by the visiting defence, this time to the ex-Aston Villa man six yards out and it hit his thigh and went in.

Liverpool kept up their perfect start to the 2021-22 season with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield.

The visitors had the better of the first half, with Chris Wood and James Tarkowski both missing good chances, but a glancing header from Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead after 18 minutes. Mohamed Salah had a goal disallowed later in the half for a marginal offside.

In the second half, Liverpool took control of the game and created numerous chances before Sadio Mane finished off an incisive move in the 69th minute to double the lead.

