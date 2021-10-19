The Premier League have revealed that 68 per cent of players in the league have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The announcement suggests there has been a significant uptake in the vaccine as at the end of September there were only seven Premier League clubs where more than 50 per cent of players were fully vaccinated.

The league now has 81 per cent of players who have had at least one jab.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said earlier this month that "99 per cent" of his players have been vaccinated.

He said he has not had to convince any of his players to be vaccinated.

"I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom," he said. "Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well - but we accept that.

I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me. If I get it and suffer - my fault. If I get it and spread it around to everyone else - my fault and not their fault.

Some players have expressed their scepticism over the vaccine and England manager Gareth Southgate believes conspiracy theories on the internet have played a role in a lower uptake among the younger generation.

They seem to be more susceptible to social media posts or living their lives on social media, where a lot of those theories maybe abound. We [the older age group] might just talk to our GP and do things that way.

"But look, who knows, I could be sitting here in five years’ time and have been wrong. With some of the other issues it’s been very clear what’s right and what’s wrong.

“I’ve been willing to speak about that, but could I 100 per cent say that the vaccination programme is safe? Well, I couldn’t because I’m not a chemist and I’m not a doctor and I’m not a scientist.

“I would imagine we wouldn’t be in the position we are on the mass vaccination programme without research having happened and without governments and medical people being totally sure, so I am comfortable in taking that risk.”

