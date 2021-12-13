The Premier League has announced a return to "emergency measures" after recording the highest number of weekly positive Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 42 positive tests returned by players or staff at Premier League clubs in the last seven days, 30 more than a week ago, as the Omicron variant begins to surge in the United Kingdom.

Tottenham's trip to Brighton on Sunday was postponed due to an outbreak at the London club, while Manchester United and Aston Villa are also among clubs dealing with a number of positive cases.

A Premier League statement read: "The league has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR Covid-19 testing of players and staff.

"The Premier League's Covid-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing."

Manchester United's journey to London, where they are due to play Brentford on Tuesday night, has been deferred while the club discusses the safety of the fixture with the league.

The Athletic also report that a number of training ground staff at Arsenal have tested positive.

The previous high for positive tests in a single week was 40 nearly 12 months ago.

The Omicron variant is believed to be significantly more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta variant, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reintroduced a number of measures in an attempt to curb the spread.

Johnson also urged people to receive a vaccination booster, with the aim of offering it to all eligible individuals before the start of 2022.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola indicated that he would encourage his players to have the booster.

"The doctors suggest that they have to do it. Most of us have [had] it already. The players, for their age, the moment they have to do it, everybody is going to decide and they are going to do it."

