Christian Eriksen returned to action for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the summer but Brentford slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Danish midfielder had not played for 259 days since collapsing on the pitch while on international duty for Denmark at Euro 2020, but he was given a standing ovation by both sets of fans as he came off the bench in the 52nd minute.

But he was unable to turn around a two-goal deficit after first-half strikes from Joe Willock and Joelinton gave the Magpies the lead, with Brentford a man down after Josh Dasilva was dismissed after 11 minutes.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa leapfrogged Leicester to go 12th in the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton in a fiery match at the Amex Stadium.

Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins scored either side of half-time to give Villa the win against the normally-stubborn Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck headed wide late on but Brighton - who remain tenth - had a tough afternoon against an on-form Tyrone Mings in defence.

At Selhurst Park, Luka Milivojevic's second-half own goal drew Burnley level after Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Crystal Palace inside 10 minutes.

Both sides were resilient in defence for the remainder of the second half, and while Palace had the lion's share of possession they were consistently thwarted by the ever-reliable James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in defence and the match ended 1-1.

Manchester United could not find a way past Watford in a stalemate that saw the hosts create a litany of chances that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes failed to convert.

And earlier on Saturday, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min broke the record for Premier League goal combinations after linking up in Tottenham’s 4-0 win against Leeds United.

Kane hoicked the ball up for Son to score on 85 minutes, taking their all-time goal contributions record to 37 - edging ahead of the total managed by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

---

