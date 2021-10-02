Leeds United grabbed their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa´s men emerged from the relegation zone thanks to Diego Llorente´s first-half goal.
The brilliant Raphinha sent a corner into the area and pinball football ensued, With Watford unable to clear their lines, Llorente found the space to stick in a boot and guide the ball into the net.
Premier League
Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United for £25 million
The Whites dominated possession, attempts on goal and shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes and deserved all three points that take them into 16th place.
Leeds fans were relieved they were able to seal the win despite being unable to extend their lead, as well as suffering from injuries to key men Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling.
Hwang Hee-Chan hit a brace as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 at Molineux.
On a rainy day in the Midlands, Raul Jimenez teed up Hwang inside the box, the South Korea rifling an effort beyond Karl Darlow.
The hosts will be disappointed at the manner they conceded, with a comedy of errors leading to Newcastle´s equaliser as keeper Jose Sa spilled a ball into the path of Hendrick. Wolves Boss Bruno Lage picked up a booking in the aftermath.
But they restored their lead ten minutes into the second half as Hwang grabbed his second of the match. Jimenez again played provider, beating two Newcastle midfielders before releasing Hwang down the right and the forward found the far corner of the net.
At Turf Moor, there was little drama between Burnley and Norwich in a 0-0 stalemate.
Canaries midfielder Mathias Normann almost diverted the ball into his own net during the first half.
Burnley had a great chance to take the lead in the second half, but Dwight McNeil failed to control a cross in space inside the box.
And finally, Chelsea bounced back from midweek defeat with a 3-1 win over Southampton. James Ward-Prowse´s second-half penalty restored parity after Trevor Chalobah´s early opener, but Timo Werner´s late goal edged the Blues ahead, with Ben Chilwell adding a third late on.
Premier League
Leeds boss Bielsa signs new one-year contract
Transfers
Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round