The Premier League looks set to continue throughout the festive period following a meeting between executives from clubs on Monday.

Six out of 10 Premier League matches were postponed at the weekend because of Covid-19 outbreaks among numerous teams.

Ad

That led to speculation that at least one round of fixtures in the coming weeks could be called off to give players more recovery time as squads continue to be stretched.

Premier League Premier League clubs set to discuss Covid shutdown at meeting - reports 16 HOURS AGO

However, The Athletic say the majority of clubs expressed their wish to continue playing at a virtual meeting on Monday.

Some clubs reportedly supported one round of fixtures being moved while the idea of halting the season completely did not gain any traction.

Any postponement would come at an economic cost to the Premier League and there is also the complication of rescheduling the games.

While none of the options were voted on by clubs, it now looks likely that the fixtures will be fulfilled.

The next round of games takes place on Boxing Day and December 27 followed by matches on December 28, 29 and 30 and January 1, 2 and 3.

Tuchel criticises Premier League for forcing covid-hit Chelsea to play at Wolves

One of the four matches that did go ahead at the weekend was Chelsea’s goalless draw with Wolves. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel felt the game going ahead put further players’ and staff safety at risk.

He said on Sunday: “We have several days of positive testing for players and staff, so what is the chance that it stops if we keep driving around in a bus, doing meetings and having dinners and lunches together?

“I don’t think there is a high possibility that it stops. But let’s see. Hopefully it stops.”

"If we don’t play any more and have a break I am fine,” he said. “But I know the problem. When do you want to play the games. It is not that easy to fit them in.

“We said before coronavirus that it was a bit busy and now it gives us a proper punch."

Premier League 'I have no idea what his problem is with me' - Klopp unhappy with referee Tierney 20 HOURS AGO