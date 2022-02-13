West Ham manager David Moyes said that he hoped people could start to forgive Kurt Zouma as he missed the club’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City

The French central defender was due to take part in the Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium but pulled out in the warm-up due to illness.

Ad

Premier League Zouma pulls out of Leicester match in warm-up after illness 5 HOURS AGO

Speaking after the game, Moyes told Sky Sports: "He was ill before the game, wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well.

"He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much. Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.

"I hope that we have changed a bit of how West Ham is perceived, but more on the pitch. We have a good, exciting young team that we are trying to improve. West Ham have done great work down the East End of London, young supporters coming in and a lot of good things being done.

"We should not allow something like this to blight what has gone on. A mistake has been made and there are managers with players who have made mistakes. You want to feel there is forgiveness and an apology has been made."

Of the game which saw his men grab a point late on, Moyes said: "We started the game quite well, had control but gave it away before half-time, gave them a leg-up and it was a penalty kick. They got a goal from it and in the second half we did not play well but showed resilience to get a point.

"We had not really given them many opportunities, we had chances but didn't take them. We were punished for it.

"You have to remember this [Leicester] team was winning the FA Cup and league title not so long ago. They have some really good players here, we are trying to stick at it, we have had some difficulties and are still pulling out wins and results.

"In the first half I felt annoyed after going into a good lead and gave them a leg-up. It says lots for the players, we have come quickly and made massive strides in the last couple of years. I will squeeze everything out of them and I want us to challenge the top teams."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games live and on demand on discovery+

Premier League Brady: Zouma deserves forgiveness and chance for redemption after cat-kicking incident YESTERDAY AT 10:57