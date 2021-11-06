Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored as Crystal Palace beat Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The win at Selhurst Park means that Palace are now unbeaten in six in the league as Patrick Vieira’s tenure continues to impress since his arrival in the summer.

Zaha scored in the second half from a tight angle, being awarded on a VAR review, and on 78 minutes, on-loan midfielder Gallagher had an effort deflected off Conor Coady past Jose Sa in goal.

Palace are now in ninth place, with Wolves a point ahead in eighth.

Norwich finally recorded their first league win of the season as they beat fellow Premier League new boys Brentford 2-1.

Norwich scored in the first half through a neat finish from Mathias Normann, the first time they had been ahead all season.

Norwich went two up when Teemu Pukki was fouled by Charlie Goode to win a penalty that he duly converted.

Rico Henry then pulled one back for the home side, but Norwich hung on for a potentially vital three points.

Brentford are in 14th as a result and Norwich moved above Newcastle before they played Brighton in the evening kick-off.

