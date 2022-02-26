Manchester United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Watford at Old Trafford in the Premier League, despite the abundance of chances they had.

In the first half, Manchester United had 10 shots, but with only one on target, the home side failed to get the ball into the back of the net.

Watford, on the other hand, barely had any possession, and were happy to let United control the ball, as long as they didn’t concede.

The second half saw more of the same, with United’s best chance coming in the 56th minute.

Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser mid-week against Atletico Madrid, had the opportunity to score, after a great flick from Paul Pogba, but his shot went just wide.

It wasn’t United’s night, as later on, Elanga blocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot from close range.

Next weekend, United will look to prove a point as they head to the Etihad for the Manchester Derby. For Watford, the task of avoiding relegation does not get much easier, as they host Arsenal.

