Everton have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Rafa Benitez’s future, according to reports.

The Toffees host Arsenal on Monday night and will be in search of their first win since September, a 2-0 home win against Norwich City.

Ad

Since then, Everton have drawn twice - with Manchester United and Spurs - and lost the other six, most recently the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, where Liverpool continued their blistering form with a 4-1 win.

Premier League Everton must make use of favourable start to crack top six 06/08/2019 AT 13:32

With the club now in free fall, Everton bosses have called a meeting to discuss whether Benitez should remain in charge, according to reports.

The Mirror claim club chairman, Bill Kenwright, has called a board meeting ahead of Monday night’s game, with Benitez’s future the main talking point.

The Spaniard’s appointment has been far from plain sailing with Toffee’s fans since his return to Merseyside, and has struggled to shake off his affiliation with bitter rivals Liverpool, where he guided the Reds to European glory.

During the week, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri backed Benitez’s position as manager after the defeat to Liverpool, admitting “Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day.”

He said: "Rafa [Benitez] is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries. Next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve.

"Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time. I have no doubt that we will have a strong second-half to the season."

But with pressure mounting and Everton continuing to slip towards the drop zone, the Everton hierarchy have a big decision to make.

Premier League Premier League 2019/20 season preview: Club-by-club guide 01/08/2019 AT 22:37