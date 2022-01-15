Rafael Benitez is set to be sacked by Everton after the club’s defeat to Norwich, according to reports.

The Athletic and other sources report that he is due to be relieved of his duties before the Aston Villa game on January 22, with the club winning only one of their last 11 matches.

Losing to Norwich City leaves Everton in 15th place and in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, and banners were on display demanding the manager be sacked.

Benitez took over in the summer after Carlo Ancelotti departed for Real Madrid, and the 61-year-old signed a three year contract despite previously managing the club’s city rivals Liverpool.

After the Norwich defeat, Benitez said: “We conceded two goals through our own mistakes and that makes it a mountain to climb for us. We have to stay professional, concentrate on the next training session and match.

“I am a professional. I have enough experience and I came here to fix issues that, maybe, are coming from five years ago.

I have to make sure I analyse these kinds of mistakes we are making and avoid that for the future. Other things are not in my hands. I have to do my job.

Benitez has operated on a limited transfer budget since his arrival and the club sold one of their most highly rated players, Lucas Digne, this week to Aston Villa after the Frenchman reportedly fell out with Benitez.

