Raheem Sterling is in no rush to secure his future, with it being reported that he will not hold talks with Manchester City until after England’s Nations League fixtures in June.

After a dip in confidence and form, Sterling has got back on track in the current campaign.

Ad

He is heading towards the final year of his deal, but the Athletic reports talks are not set to take place until the summer.

Transfers Mbappe spotted in Madrid, Arsenal keen on Sterling transfer – Paper Round 09/05/2022 AT 22:03

According to the report, Sterling is committed to City but wants assurances over his playing time at the club.

While he has made 47 appearances across all competitions this term, Sterling was a late substitute in both legs of City’s agonising defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At 27, Sterling wants to be involved in the biggest games and per the Athletic, “should he exit City, his long-held expectation is to join one of a small number of Europe’s most decorated teams.”

Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be keen, but the Athletic suggests Sterling has no desire to move to one of the north London clubs.

Sterling’s focus is on the final two games of the Premier League season. City are in pole position, and four points against West Ham and Aston Villa would guarantee them the title irrespective of what Liverpool do in their remaining games.

Following the conclusion of the season, Sterling will shift focus to England’s quartet of Nations League games, against Hungary twice, Germany and Italy.

He will then turn his attention to talks with his current club over his future.

Football Rashford and Tomori in? The 23 England players who should go to Qatar 01/04/2022 AT 14:46