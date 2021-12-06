Ralf Rangnick said he was surprised with Manchester United’s performance after they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday, now he must keep his team winning and improving.

The German’s arrival has coincided with a number of changes that could lay a foundation for sensible improvements.

While the changes were not revolutionary, they appear to make sense at least superficially. It is tempting to read little into progress made so soon, but it is necessary to remember that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical approach was so radically simplistic that there were easy changes to make to bring improvement.

What should not be understated is getting Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot in ahead of the previous first-choice full-backs.

Luke Shaw might have improved over the course of the last couple of years, and Solskjaer’s presence - and the absence of a bullying spectre hanging over the burly defender - was likely a part of that. Shaw was fitter, at least, but he did not display any great defensive or attacking awareness. Telles, meanwhile, has superior technique and just as much experience in the Champions League and has shown much more constructive attacking intent in the last couple of matches.

On the other flank, something similar is happening now that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out. When he joined from Crystal Palace he showed plenty of defensive resolve, and when directly attacked by players he still shows resilience. But his technique in attack, as well as his lack of attacking confidence, means that he held the team back. By allowing Dalot his chance, there is naturally more aggression shown.

Both full-backs have been shown their task by the recent tactical change. A 4-2-2-2 setup puts the emphasis on getting wide support from the flanks, and two banks of two means Fred, Scott McTominay or anyone in the first two midfield roles will be able to offer defensive assistance when required.

It also gives Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho the room to drift out wide when the opposition can be pressed or space can be attacked. Similarly, it allows Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and other attacking midfielders to be brought in free spaces on the pitch.

Of course, just as certain formations offer advantages, they offer up their own weaknesses. Protecting the full-backs is not guaranteed if midfielders don’t keep their eye on the state of the game. The lack of wingers means that it is not always instinctively clear which players should be attacking at one time, and there could be a lack of width if everything goes through the defence.

There are two potential solutions, and requirements. Both of these have been beyond United’s players for several years now. The first is to commit to running just as hard and fast as their peers - or who they want to be their peers. That takes a huge improvement in their fitness, and it takes a commitment to run as powerfully as they are told. Rangnick’s previous teams have been fit, but he will require that improvement to come without a pre-season. That’s an excuse, and it simply needs to be overcome.

The other is that the players need to show some kind of tactical awareness. Shaw is an obvious example of a player who cannot pay attention on a football pitch; Wan-Bissaka struggles too. But those problems extend to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and maybe Marcus Rashford. None of those players are without talent, but none of them make the most of their ability. Either Rangnick needs to develop their engagement, or he needs to boot them out to make replacements who will.

Rangnick has a chance, a stroke of fortune. Until January 15, United do not have a game they should consider losing. And that match-up is against Aston Villa, which if things are going well, they should be aiming to win. They don’t play a fundamentally decent side until they come up against Manchester City on March 5. Of course, there will be stumbles while the club is put back together, but this gives the interim boss a chance to work hard on the training pitch while they should be gaining confidence in their matches.

Obviously, this can all go south pretty quickly. Football is more capricious even than the players. United’s squad have seen bigger names than Rangnick come and go, and getting them to finally pay attention to the concept of winning consistently is a task beyond everyone since Alex Ferguson. But there is a chance for the club to finally break free of torpor.

