Allan Saint-Maximin had given the homes side a well-deserved lead after a mistake from Rafael Varane freed Sean Longstaff in midfield. Saint-Maximin cut inside Harry Maguire and placed the ball into the far corner.

Man Utd hd stolen a leveller through Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan ate up the rebound after his deflected shot fell back to his feet. With goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on the ground and out of the play, he poked the ball into an empty net claiming a goal Manchester United hardly deserved.

"I didn't like the performance at all. Today we didn't control the game apart from a few moments,” said Rangnick.

It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas we weren't at our best. The good thing is we got a point but the performance needs to be better."

"Today it was not a question of formation - it was a question of how aggressive we were,” said Rangnick.

"In three days we have the next game. We can do better but we have to do it. We shouldn't look for excuses - we need to be better and get more physical. I was not happy with our performance with the ball or when we had to press. What kind of energy mode do we play with the ball and without the ball?"

The home side went close in the 88th minute when Jacob Murphy hit the post from the edge of the box and the Miguel Almiron was denied by a fingertip save from David de Gea and they looked the much more likely to claim a winner.

Speaking after the game, Gary Neville said: “That’s not what Ralf Rangnick has come in to do at Manchester United. That was a mess.

The two centre backs were absolutely atrocious from the first minute to the last.

"It’s devastating for the younger players in the team that the two best players [Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo] are running off at the end and whingeing.

“They have to be the father and the grandparent in the team. They should have a go but also put your arm around [the younger players].

“Bruno is whingeing all the time. The two players at the front who can carry that team have to be there when your teammates need you.

“The attitude and the basics just aren’t right. I don’t think they are all together at this time.”

Eddie Howe became the first manager to take a point off Manchester United under Rangnick but will be disappointed that his side could not take it one further after a performance that deserved all three points.

Newcastle’s much-maligned striker Joelinton put in a man-of-the-match performance in midfield. A new role that garnered praise from his manager.

“We initially saw him as a number 10, but we went down to ten men against Norwich and that night he was brilliant defensively. His tactical understanding was already at such a high level.

He’s been absolutely brilliant, so willing to give everything for the team. The ground he covers is incredible. He can only get better from this point.

“We're very disappointed because we deserved to win. We had to be very good in midfield, but tonight we were very, very good. How de Gea saved that shot right at the end, I do not know.

"We want more control in games. At the moment we have to take small steps to build to be the team we want to be.”

Allan Saint-Maximin was forced off with an injury late in the second half after Callum Wilson left to a standing ovation with a calf injury.

