Ralf Rangnick will juggle his Manchester United consultancy role with another job after being confirmed as Austria’s new manager.

Rangnick, who will step aside as United boss when Erik ten Hag arrives from Ajax this summer, will help lead a major shake-up at Old Trafford as the club vies for major trophies again.

Ad

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United,” he said in a statement.

Transfers Man Utd face battle with Dortmund to sign Haller - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

“I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again.”

The 63-year-old has penned a deal with Austria until 2024, with a two-year extension in the pipeline if they qualify for Euro 2024.

"After a very well-founded and intensive process, we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an absolute top man with great international reputation as team boss," said Austrian FA sporting director Peter Schottel.

"It makes me very proud and I'm really looking forward to working together."

Rangnick was expected to bring his fabled high-pressing system to United, but results and performances have hardly improved since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

He has won just 10 of his 26 matches, with Thursday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea appearing to end United's slim hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Premier League Cristiano still a 'big help' for United - Rangnick on Ronaldo's United future 13 HOURS AGO