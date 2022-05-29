Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United.

Ad

However, at a press conference on Sunday with Austria, Rangnick confirmed that he would focus on his role with Austria moving forward.

Premier League West Ham revive interest in Lingard - reports 24/05/2022 AT 10:41

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months," read a statement on Manchester United's website.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

More to follow.

Premier League Ten Hag talks the talk as Guardiola walks the walk – The Warm-Up 24/05/2022 AT 07:38