Ralf Rangnick can begin his work as the new interim Manchester United manager having been granted a work permit.

Rangnick was not granted a visa automatically as he has spent most of the last five years in directorial rather than managerial roles.

However, the former RB Leipzig boss is expected to be in charge for Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday 5 December.

He will watch Thursday evening's encounter with Arsenal from the Old Trafford stands before attending his first press conference in the role on Friday morning.

The 63-year-old has been appointed as an interim manager until the end of the season, at which point he will continue at the club in a consultancy role.

Michael Carrick has been in caretaker charge as an interim to the interim, overseeing the Champions League win at Villarreal and draw with Chelsea.

The Arsenal game will be his final fixture at the helm before returning to an assistant's role; Rangnick is also believed to be keen to bring in one or two assistant coaches.

"Have I spoken to him? No," Carrick revealed earlier this week. "It's pretty much as it was when I said there, about both games we've already been to, because of the process and the work permit we haven't been able to.

"So we've carried on as we have done, it's worked well for the last two games and, hopefully, it works well [against Arsenal]."

Harry Maguire is available for the fixture having served his one-game suspension, while Luke Shaw continues to be monitored having suffered a head injury.

Arsenal's winger Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test having suffered a thigh injury against Newcastle.

