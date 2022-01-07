Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested that new signings should be unable to take part in rearranged Premier League fixtures originally scheduled before they joined their new club.

Hasenhuttl's Southampton face Brentford in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday night and will also face Newcastle later in the season after that encounter was postponed last weekend.

Ad

Both clubs will therefore have the chance to move for reinforcements in the intervening period - and Newcastle confirmed the arrival of Kieran Trippier on Friday morning , the first player they have signed since the completion of the Saudi-backed takeover.

Transfers Everton looking to sell Pickford with Spurs interested – Paper Round 05/12/2021 AT 23:16

Hasenhuttl believes that the Premier League should discuss whether players like Trippier should be allowed to take part, particularly given the volume of postponements caused by Covid outbreaks.

"I think it should maybe be something the Premier League is discussing,” Hasenhüttl said ahead of Southampton's FA Cup third round tie against Swansea.

“How many games have we had postponed? I think 16, 17 or 18 games so far. It is something that you cannot stop playing in December and wait for a signing in January to play.

“Nobody did this but it could in the future be an opportunity. You shouldn’t get that … We could now sign four players and against Brentford we could play with a completely different squad.

"We can also now with our new owners sign three players and I don’t think it is really fair for them to play in games that have been postponed."

Southampton also confirmed their own piece of business on Friday as Willy Caballero extended his short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Argentine veteran was signed to provide goalkeeping cover in December on an initial one-month contract and has made two Premier League starts with Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy sidelined.

Premier League Hasenhuttl thanks Southampton fans and says he won't quit after 9-0 loss 04/02/2021 AT 20:02