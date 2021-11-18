Brendan Rodgers angrily dismissed questions around his future amid rumours he is in line to take over at Manchester United.

Current Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure after a string of poor results, despite the arrival of Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer, has left them in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots for the next season.

While some stories from with United suggest there is no inclination to replace the Norwegian at the moment, Rodgers is one of the contenders to take over according to speculation, along with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Rodgers, a former Liverpool manager, arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2019 and has continued to impress.

At a press conference ahead of his current team’s weekend game with Chelsea, Rodgers gave short shrift when asked about the position.

"Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a manager in place, a good manager and a good man, who's working at the club,” he began.

“And secondly, I can't really comment on it because it's something that's not real. I'm here as the Leicester City manager. Proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership.

“And that's about it, really. All the other noise around that is something that we can't control."

