Manchester City reportedly want Reece James with Pep Guardiola believed to be a “huge admirer” of the Chelsea and England right back.

The Athletic claims the Premier League champions have added James to their transfer window wishlist after the 21-year-old caught the eye with two impressive displays against City last season.

Despite James starting 25 Premier League games last season, Manchester City believe there could be an opportunity to sign the England full back.

City believe Chelsea’s pursuit of Inter wing back Achraf Hakimi exposes some doubts held at Stamford Bridge over James, hinting that they might be willing to sell him at the right price.

James was named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 and played the full 90 minutes of the goalless draw against Scotland at the tournament.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker would provide James with stiff competition at the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City still have a determination to add the right back to their squad.

Jack Grealish and Harry Kane have also been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League champions. The Athletic adds City would be unlikely to sign the pair along with James in the same transfer window.

OUR VIEW

Guardiola, it seems, is determined to collect England internationals with Grealish and Kane believed to be Manchester City’s primary transfer targets this summer.

On the face of things, the addition of a new right back doesn’t make much sense as a priority, such is City’s current strength in that position. However, this could be a sign of the forward planning taking place at the Etihad Stadium.

At 31 years old, Walker is entering the twilight of his career and so it won’t be long until City have to start thinking of a replacement. James, an England regular at only 21, could be that player.

Prising James from Chelsea’s grips won’t be easy, but Manchester City spent big to sign Walker from Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola places great importance on the full back positions and James could be next in line for a big money move north.

