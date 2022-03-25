The Ricketts family's offer is one of four bids shortlisted to buy Chelsea, according to the Athletic

The bid, along with those from Todd Boehly, David Blitzer and Josh Harris, and Stephen Pagliuca have reportedly been put forward to the next stage by the Raine Group.

Boyhood Chelsea fan Nick Candy and Woody Johnson saw their bids fail to make the cut.

The Ricketts family faces an uphill battle to win over Chelsea fans, as the hashtag “NoToRicketts” trended on Twitter after Joe Ricketts was accused of Islamophobia in 2019.

The Raine Group intends to conclude its part of the sale by the end of April, at which point the preferred bidder will be put to the Premier League to ratify.

Chelsea are currently operating under a limited licence after the UK government placed sanctions on Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

While the licence is having an impact on Chelsea’s day-to-day operations, it has not hindered their on-field performances as Thomas Tuchel’s side are third in the Premier League, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and quarter-finals of the Champions League.

