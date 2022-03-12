After a couple of days of turmoil, Chelsea have been handed some positive news with a report claiming Roman Abramovich and the UK government have reached agreement for a sale of the club to progress.

Talks have been taking place between club and government officials, and the Telegraph says terms have been agreed over a sale - albeit a doomsday scenario was presented in which the club could fold.

According to the report, the government’s preference is for a quick sale and that Abramovich has instructed American bank The Raine Group to press ahead.

A deadline of next week has been put forward for prospective bidders to submit offers.

British businessman Nick Candy is reported to be in the frame, while Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has also expressed interest in buying the club.

There is also interest from America in the shape of Woody Johnson, the owner of NFL team the New York Jets, and the Ricketts family, who own MLB side the Chicago Cubs, while Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak has also confirmed he has put forward a proposal.

Away from the off-field turmoil, Chelsea are back in Premier League action with a home game against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

