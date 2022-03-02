Roman Abramovich has offered Chelsea to potential buyers as one MP also claims the Russian oligarch is looking to sell his UK properties to avoid potential sanctions.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss confirmed he has been approached by Abramovich, revealing he and three other buyers have been invited to make a bid for Chelsea.

“Like all other oligarchs, he is in a panic,” Wyss, who is worth £4.36bn, told Swiss newspaper Blick

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn.

“As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say, I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

According to the Telegraph , Abramovich wants bids to submitted by the end of this week, with at least one party expected to put an offer on the table.

The spotlight is on Abramovich’s ownership in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The oligarch has previously denied having close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, although their have been calls in the UK for Abramovich to be hit with financial sanctions.

Abramovich handed the “stewardship” of Chelsea to the club’s charitably foundation trustees last week, while it was also revealed by his spokesperson that he is a key player in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

He is also looking to sell his UK properties, with Labour MP Chris Bryant using parliamentary privilege to claim Abramovich is hastily seeking buyers for his mansion on Kensington Palace Gardens and another flat.

Bryant told the Commons: “I think he [Abramovich] is terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home tomorrow, and sell another flat as well. My anxiety is that we’re taking too long about these things.”

On Monday, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel faced constant questions about Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea, eventually saying: "You have to stop, I am not a politician. I can only repeat myself, and I feel bad to repeat it as I never experienced war.

"So even to talk about it, I feel bad. I'm very privileged as I sit here in peace. I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions as I have no answers for you."

