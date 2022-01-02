Romelu Lukaku has been accused of ‘damaging’ Chelsea following comments made in a controversial interview in Italy.

The Blues striker claimed he was ‘not happy’ with his current situation at the club, pointing the finger at manager Thomas Tuchel’s ‘system’ as well as claiming he would have preferred to remain at Inter before his £97.5 million summer move.

The fallout has seen Lukaku reportedly dropped from the Chelsea squad ahead of a potentially decisive Premier League clash with Liverpool as Tuchel has chosen to discipline his star striker.

Speaking ahead of the match, Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness condemned Lukaku’s actions.

“I cant tell you something worse a player could do at this moment in a season,” he said.

“To come out and basically say ‘I don’t want to be here anymore, I don’t want to play with these players anymore’ and question the manager.”

Souness added that the Belgian’s comments had ‘damaged’ the club in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

“It has to. If they can get a result without him it might be ok in some people’s minds but I think they’re damaged after today.

If Liverpool turn up and beat Chelsea, it only compounds the problem and the spotlight will be more on the manager which is outrageous.

Chelsea find themselves second in the league ahead of kick off but are 11 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City after a recent run of just one win in four league games.

Opponents Liverpool sit one point and place behind their rivals.

