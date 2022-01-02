Romelu Lukaku has been dropped by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the striker's controversial comments in a recent interview.

The Blues will head into the match against title rivals Liverpool on Sunday without the Belgian hitman after he told Sky Italia he 'wasn't happy' with his situation at the club.

Tuchel has decided to take action by leaving Lukaku out of his squad as his second place side welcome the third place Reds to Stamford Bridge.

In the explosive Sky Italia interview, Lukaku appeared to hit out at his manager over the team set up and questioned his own role.

“Physically I am fine,” Lukaku said. “But I am not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system."

Responding to the interview, Tuchel was naturally displeased but sought to play down any friction with the player.

"We don't like it of course because it brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful," he said.

"But on the other side we don't want to make more out of it than it actually is. It's very easy to take lines out of context, it's very easy to shorten lines, make headlines, and later realise that it's not bad, it's not what you meant.

"Let's be honest, we don't like it, I don't like it. It's noise we don't need. We need a calm environment, focused, and it does not help.

"I don't see him unhappy. I feel the exact opposite if you ask me yesterday morning. That's why it's a surprise but I'm the wrong person to ask."

Lukaku has scored seven times in 18 appearances in all competitions since re-joining the Blues for £97.5 million in the summer but has seen his season impacted by an ankle injury and Covid in recent weeks.

His comments also come at a time when the Blues have seen their title challenge stutter following just one league win in their last four games.

