Roy Hodgson is set to return to the Premier League after being tasked with saving Watford from relegation, according to multiple reports.

Hodgson has agreed to take over as Watford manager following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri , who lasted just 112 days in the role.

The former England manager, who left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, was reportedly meeting with Watford players Tuesday morning while the final paperwork was sorted out.

The 74-year-old is facing quite the task, with Watford having slipped into the relegation zone after winning just two of their 13 league matches under Ranieri.

The Italian became the second Watford manager to be sacked this season, after the club dismissed Xisco Munoz in October when they were 14th in the table.

The Hornets’ Italian owner is Gino Pozzo is notoriously impatient, having gone through 15 different managers in the last 10 years.

But Hodgson has worked for Pozzo’s father Giampaolo when he was in charge of Udinese – although they parted ways after Hodgson made critical remarks about the Italian club.

The appointment also heralds a change of heart from Hodgson, who had said he was retiring after leaving Palace following four seasons in charge.

"After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said at the time.

At Watford, Hodgson will be taking charge of a sixth Premier League club after previous stints at Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace.

The Hornets are 19th in the table but only two points from safety and next face last-placed Burnley on February 5.

