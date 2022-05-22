Roy Keane paid tribute to Manchester City’s spirit and brilliance as they fought to a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa to win the Premier League.

With 15 minutes to go City needed three goals to secure a famous comeback and they pulled it off at the Etihad as Ilkay Gundogan scored two and Rodri the other, leaving Liverpool’s own battling win over Wolves as meaningless.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Manchester United captain Keane praised City’s players and manager.

Premier League Win secures Leeds survival at Brentford as Burnley relegated, United clinch Europa League football 6 HOURS AGO

“Whatever’s going on, with the substitutions, top players will find a way: a bit of magic, perseverance, desire,” he began. “Brilliant players, we know that. City players deserve huge credit. The pressure they were under, the last 20 minutes.”

He continued: “The biggest challenge that City faced today was what was in front of them, and that was an Aston Villa team that were neat and tidy that were sharp.

“When you’re 2-0 down, and deep down we all knew that Liverpool were going to score late on, you know you have to score three goals to win. That’s huge pressure.

"That’s where the credit goes to these players. For all their technical brilliance.”

Keane also claimed that Pep Guardiola was one of the finest managers in history for his ability to work with top level players so effectively.

“This desire to keep going, to get late goals, and subs impacting the game,” he said. “Credit to them for all that and Pep, Pep is one of the greatest coaches ever.

“People say constantly he’s worked with the top players, but you’ve still got to manage them, you’ve got to have a style of play. They’ve been so consistent over the years, they’re the hardest working team - well, them and Liverpool.”

Former United team-mate Gary Neville picked out midfielder Fernandinho, making his last appearance for the side, saying: "What a performer. He has consistency.

"He has that trophy in his hands and he deserves to have it in his hands."

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: “They have to enjoy it. I’m so happy for Jack Grealish - it means so much.

"When you come into the Man City side, everyone expects you to do well. In 38 games he’s done more than enough to achieve it."

Premier League Tottenham put five past Norwich to seal Champions League football in style 6 HOURS AGO