Ruben Dias has been rewarded for an outstanding first season at Manchester City with a long-term contract extension.

The Portuguese defender enjoyed an excellent first year in Manchester, helping his side to the Premier League title and being named the league's Player of the Season.

Dias' new deal could keep him at the club until 2027.

"I'm very happy to sign the new deal," Dias said.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time at City since joining last year.

Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it's an absolute pleasure to be par of such an incredible squad."

Dias arrived from Benfica for a fee reported to be in excess of £60 million.

He played more than 50 times for the club last season, helping Pep Guardiola's side to two trophies.

The 24-year-old was voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association and also won the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season award.

Manchester City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, hailed Dias as a "vital" member of the club's squad.

"He is everything you would want in a central defender and so much more," explained Begiristain.

"It tells you everything about his quality and importance to the club that we wanted to recognise his impact with this new contract.

"Ruben has already proved to be such a vital part of our squad and he will be a big part of our drive to bring even more success over the next few years."