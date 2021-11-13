Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of an X-Ray after an injury scare on international duty with Senegal.

The Liverpool forward appeared to hurt his rib in a clash with a defender during his nation's 1-1 draw with Togo in African qualifying for the World Cup.

Mane was substituted after 28 minutes, but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said his withdrawal was merely precautionary.

"There is nothing bad," he said after the draw in Lome.

"We only took him out as a precaution, not for something serious."

Senegal have already qualified for next March's play-offs where Africa's five representatives at Qatar will be decided.

Mane is expected to miss the beginning of 2022 for Liverpool as Senegal compete at the African Cup of Nations, which runs from 9 January to 6 February.

He has scored eight goals in 15 appearances so far for the Reds.

