Steve Bruce believes he would have a positive effect on the Manchester United dressing room, according to reports.

United dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning after an emergency meeting was called to discuss his future on Saturday, after the club’s wretched 4-1 loss to Watford.

That left the club with one league win in seven games and prompted the club to look for a replacement.

A host of names have since been linked to the role, with Zinedine Zidane rumours only strengthening since the job officially became available. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also believed to be in the frame, according to The Athletic, along with Mauricio Pochettino, Ralf Rangnick and others.

The website also makes the claim that Steve Bruce, “would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room.”

Bruce was recently let go by Newcastle United after their recent takeover, and although he was once the club captain at Old Trafford after spending almost a decade with the club, and has more than 20 years experience as a manager, he has not won a major trophy and is almost certainly not under consideration.

That did not stop football thinker Sol Campbell from raising the possibility, going so far as to ask who could possibly know if Bruce as an interim option was good or not.

Speaking on PL Analysis TV, the former Newcastle defender asked: "Is a Steve Bruce for six months any good?

"Just for six months? I don't know, who knows. It's a real sticky wicket there. Whatever they do, it might be the wrong one."

‘Honoured’ – Solskjaer says it was a privilege to be Manchester United manager

