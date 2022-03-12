Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted the Reds are sweating over the fitness of Mohamed Salah after he was withdrawn in the win over Brighton.

Ad

It was not immediately clear what the problem was, but Klopp confirmed Salah felt something in his foot.

Premier League Salah hits 20th league goal of campaign as Liverpool keep pressure on City 5 HOURS AGO

"Something was not right,” Klopp told BT Sport. ”I think there was a situation where his foot got stretched. We'll have to see."

The win cut Manchester City’s gap at the top of the Premier League to three points, and Klopp said his players are determined to pounce should Pep Guardiola’s side show any signs of weakness.

"It's always the same,” Klopp said. “You expect Manchester City to win every game when you watch them play.

"The only thing we can do is win as many football games as possible.

“We're ready, we don't need to call it a title race, we just want to win games."

Luis Diaz scoured the opener, taking a whack in the process when bravely stooping to head home as Seagulls ‘keeper Robert Sanchez raced off his line.

“He did what a striker had to do,” Klopp said. “I didn't see it back but it was spectacular enough in the first moment. To get in there with his head it was really brave. A great goal.

“He's a top player. We have no groups in this team but a couple of the boys speak Spanish and Portuguese, they've taken him under their wing. The boy has settled as quick as any player, and that is helpful.”

Premier League 'What the government did is right’ - Klopp on Chelsea and Abramovich YESTERDAY AT 13:33