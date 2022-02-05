Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racist abuse after missing a penalty for Manchester United in their FA Cup shootout loss to Middlesbrough.

Fifteen penalties were expertly converted, before Elanga sent his effort high into the Stretford End.

While Boro celebrated with their 9,000 travelling fans, Elanga was consoled by Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Red Devils squad.

Following the game, United boss Ralf Rangnick said: "You could see that they [the players] supported him and everybody supported him. This has happened to more experienced players than him.

"It's a big shame for him but also for the whole club, for the supporters, for the team, because we did well in the last couple of weeks.”

Sadly, there was a negative reaction on social media. Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas posted screenshots to show the abuse Elanga received on Instagram, and said: "Sooo easy to predict… ".

The abuse came from a minority, as there were many expressing their disgust at the posts and offering support to the 19-year-old.

The owner of Instagram, Meta, said it had removed comments on Elanga’s page and that an investigation was ongoing.

