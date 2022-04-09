Premier League / Matchday 32
St. Mary's Stadium / 09.04.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Southampton - Chelsea

Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-4-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
29173954
12
SouthamptonSOU
308121036
