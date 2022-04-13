Spurs manager Antonio Conte has tested positive for Covid but is nonetheless expected to be on the touchline for his side's game with Brighton on Saturday.

Conte reportedly returned his positive result over the weekend and immediately began isolating himself from players and staff. However, Tottenham expect him to be symptom-free and free to take charge of the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs had a significant outbreak of Covid back in December which moved Conte to say it was "difficult to think about football" as he battled with the effects on performances and results, and the club will undoubtedly be keen to minimise the spread of the infection this time around.

Conte has brought about a series of big wins for his team over recent weeks, not only seeing off Manchester City away from home, but also hitting five past Everton and Newcastle and four past Aston Villa last weekend

It has taken them up into the top four of the Premier League, and if they can sustain their form then they will take the final Champions League qualifying spot - something that looked very unlikely back in November before Conte's arrival in North London.

The visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday's early kick-off - Graham Potter's Brighton - helped Spurs out by beating Arsenal last Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners' previously serene progress appears to be stalling at a critical time.

