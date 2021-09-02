Tottenham have played down the severity of the fire at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, describing certain reports as “inaccurate and sensationalist.”

Reports on Thursday said hundreds of people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in north London.

London Fire Brigade attended the scene, but the blaze was extinguished before their arrival.

Premier League Now the Super Premier League battle truly begins (after this short break) – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:04

A statement from the club read : “Following a number of inaccurate and sensationalist reports, we can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is operational as normal after a small fire, caused by an air compressor, broke out in one of the kitchens this morning.

The fire was contained to a very small area and quickly put out with a fire extinguisher by the first person on the scene.

“The building was briefly evacuated as per standard safety procedures following the triggering of the fire alarm system, while a London Fire Brigade crew attended the stadium and carried out a safety inspection before departing the scene.”

The London Fire Brigade issued a statement clarifying the details surrounding the blaze.

“Firefighters were called to a fire at a football stadium on High Road in Tottenham this morning (Thursday),” the statement read. “An air compressor was damaged by the fire.

“Around 300 people were evacuated from the nine-storey building by on-site staff.

“The Brigade was called at 10:01 (BST) and the fire was under control by 10:59 (BST). Two fire engines from Tottenham Fire Station were at the scene.”

The venue has been used as a coronavirus vaccination centre over the summer, while it will play host to Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25.

Premier League 'My conscience is clear' - Kane says reputation not tarnished by City transfer talk YESTERDAY AT 18:57