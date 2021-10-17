Steve Bruce has conceded he can understand Newcastle fans’ frustrations, but insisted he has no intention of walking away from the manager’s job.

Bruce appears to be on borrowed time following the takeover of the club, with new custodian Amanda Staveley saying on Friday that change does not happen overnight.

It was strongly inferred that a new manager will be put in place, and Bruce’s grip on the job was not strengthened by the 3-2 loss to Tottenham on Sunday

The Magpies made a rip-roaring start to lead inside two minutes, but were ultimately picked apart by Spurs - much to the annoyance of the Tyneside faithful.

“It is not easy,” Bruce said in response to being asked how he felt about calls from the stands for him to go.

“I understand their frustration, and I understand how they’ve been for a long time. But at the end of the day we have not won enough matches this season, so whether you are myself or anybody else and if you are not winning, or not winning enough, then you have to take the consequences.”

Asked if he still has a future at St James’ Park, Bruce replied: “You will have to ask others on that one.

I am never going to chuck it when it gets tough.

"I’ve maybe done it when I've had the chance of a better opportunity, but I am not going to chuck it when it gets tough and we are in the bottom three. That’s not me.”

“Well done to everybody - players, medics, doctors, everybody,” Bruce said. “It puts football into perspective. Thankfully there is a defibrillator over that side of the pitch.

“It looks like the medics have saved the man’s life, which we are all delighted about.

“I am delighted that he seems to be okay, and our thoughts are with his family and hope he gets well soon.”

