Steven Gerrard praised his side’s ‘fantastic’ reaction to going 2-0 down to Manchester United before they earned a 2-2 draw.

The former Rangers boss saw youngster Jacob Ramsey and then new signing Philippe Coutinho score two late goals to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ brace, though Gerrard thought his team were slow to get going.

Ad

"We were very positive in all the preparation work we did. We should have taken confidence from Monday [FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford] but we didn't start the game in the right place and were second best for 25 minutes,” he told the BBC. “The first goal was coming because we didn't look right at that time. We improved slightly but certainly deserved to be trailing at the break. I had to tell a few home truths and the reaction was fantastic.

Premier League Nuno hopeful European hat-trick can spark Kane's season into life 01/10/2021 AT 18:38

"We conceded against the run of play but didn't feel sorry for ourselves, we continued to show character and believe. I've got no problem with people making mistakes because they are making mistakes trying to do the right things, but what I can't accept is the first 25 minutes and how we played."

The former Liverpool captain praised Ramsey’s all-round performance, saying: "[The comeback] came off the back of us rolling our sleeves up and committing to the game, being aggressive, winning duels, being positive and playing on the front foot. The two goals we scored were fantastic.

“The substitutions really brought something to the game, but second half, I thought JJ was outstanding. He really showed why a lot of people are talking about him right now. At 2-0 down, a young kid, a homegrown lad to go and take the game by the scruff of the neck was really pleasing."

As for his erstwhile colleague Coutinho, he was more measured but hopeful. "It is a good start. We've brought a quality footballer to the club. We need to get him up to speed in terms of his match sharpness."

Premier League Fulham step in for Covid-hit Villa v Tottenham 11/01/2021 AT 09:31