Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will miss the upcoming Premier League fixtures with Chelsea and Leeds United after contracting Covid-19.
“Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from the club.
Covid-19 has ravaged the festive football schedule with Boxing Day fixtures Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Everton-Burnley all postponed, and Tottenham’s trip to Crystal Palace rumoured to be under threat.
Villa are set to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at 17:30, but the club will be without new boss Gerrard.
The 41-year-old took over at Villa Park on November 11, and has won four of his six games in charge, losing to high-flying Manchester City and Liverpool in an impressive start to his tenure.
Villa are 10th in the Premier League table.
WHICH PL GAMES HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF?
- Burnley vs Tottenham - November 28 - inclement weather
- Brighton vs Tottenham - December 12
- Brentford vs Man Utd - December 14
- Burnley vs Watford - December 15
- Leicester vs Tottenham - December 16
- Man Utd vs Brighton - December 18
- Southampton vs Brentford - December 18
- Watford vs Crystal Palace - December 18
- West Ham vs Norwich - December 18
- Aston Villa vs Burnley - December 18
- Everton vs Leicester - December 19
- Liverpool vs Leeds - December 26
- Wolves vs Watford - December 26
- Burnley vs Everton - December 26
WHO HAS GAMES IN HAND?
The below list is built under the assumption that the rest of Boxing Day's fixtures go ahead as planned. Ergo, on the day of writing Manchester City and Liverpool have both played 18 games but City will play on Boxing day and Liverpool will not.
- 2nd - Liverpool, 1
- 5th - West Ham, 1
- 6th - Manchester United, 2
- 7th - Tottenham, 3
- 8th - Wolves, 1
- 9th - Leicester, 2
- 10th - Aston Villa, 1
- 11th - Crystal Palace, 1
- 12th - Brentford, 2
- 13th - Brighton, 2
- 14th - Everton, 2
- 15th - Southampton, 1
- 16th - Leeds, 1
- 17th - Watford, 3
- 18th - Burnley, 4
- 20th - Norwich, 1
