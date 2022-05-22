Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1 at Anfield but their unprecedented quadruple bid was ended after Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to claim the Premier League title following a crazy final day.

City trailed Villa 2-0 with just over 15 minutes to go but hit three late goals – two from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri – to seal the title by a point.

And speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that finishing second was the story of his life.

"Congratulations to Man City and Pep Guardiola. Thank you to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton for making a proper game of it," he began.

"It’s not the result we wanted. It was a bit of a rollercoaster. I don’t know the results exactly but I know they were 1-0 up – were they 2-0 up as well? Of course at the moment there’s disappointment here as well.

"If it’s 5-0 to City after 10 minutes it’s just a normal game for us. It wasn’t our best game either, but it’s all good. 92 points is absolutely incredible. We wanted it all, but now it’s OK.

"[Finishing second] is the story of my life. I’m still record holder for not getting promoted in Germany with the highest points tally. You need to get more points than any other teams, but we didn’t do that.

"You can’t do more than give your absolute best and that’s what the boys did again. We chased the best team in the world to the wire, that’s absolutely special. We’ll build a team again and go again."

Thiago Alcântara produced a mesmeric assist for Sadio Mane to level the match after Neto had given the visitors the lead but left the field injured before full time and Klopp said he did not know whether he would be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid next weekend.

On Thiago's injury: "I think he’ll be out of the final but I don’t know. He’s limping, so it’s maybe not the best sign."

