Leicester scored two sumptuous first-half goals to see off Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have spluttered their way through their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, but they sparkled in the opening period of their 2-1 victory as first Timothy Castagne and then James Maddison struck to hand them the three points, despite a late strike from Yoane Wissa that threatened to spoil the party on Filbert Way.

Ad

Leicester are still some way short of the European places, but do have games in hand on all the teams above them and could yet mount a late push.

Europa League EL/ECL round-up: Abraham grabs Roma late win, Rangers into Europa quarters 17/03/2022 AT 23:04

It was perhaps no surprise to see Brendan Rodgers' men perform so well with their fit-again full-back pairing of James Justin and Castagne once more in tandem.

Although Justin has slowly been graduating back to full fitness since January, Castagne was making his first appearance since December 28 - but he took just 20 minutes to make his mark, rifling a terrific right-footed shot into the top corner.

Even the Belgian raised his hands to his head in disbelief.

And then it was Maddison's turn to get the crowd on their feet, sending an arcing free kick over the wall and beyond David Raya just after half an hour. That strike meant that since the beginning of the 2018/19 season, the 25-year-old has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than anyone else, with 13.

Kelechi Iheanacho should have made it three shortly after half-time, but thereafter it was the visitors who belatedly began to dominate and Kasper Schmeichel had to make good saves to keep out first Pontus Jansson and then Bryan Mbeumo.

And the Bees finally got the goal their second-half display had merited, Wissa firing home expertly from 20 yards.

But they couldn't locate a late leveller.

UEFA Europa Conference League Leicester hold on at Rennes to reach quarter finals of Europa Conference League 17/03/2022 AT 17:00