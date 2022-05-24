Dominic Calvert-Lewin says “talking saved my life”, after the Everton forward spoke openly about his struggles with mental health this season.

The England international published an emotional post on his social media account on Monday night, revealing he had a tough time dealing with issues - without going into detail.

Calvert-Lewin missed much of the season through injury, making just 18 appearances in all competitions. But he returned to play a key role in helping Frank Lampard’s side avoid relegation from the Premier League, scoring two goals in their last three games - including the winner in a spectacular come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace

"On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times this season and have endured some of the most difficult times of my career and my life to date," he said on Instagram

"The love and support helped carry me through.

"One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel.

To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

"It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you'll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses."

Calvert-Lewin will be hoping for a recall to the England squad when Gareth Southgate names his latest squad this afternoon, and he has also been heavily linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

