Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed it will take time for Manchester United to see the best of him and their other summer signings.

United made a big investment in the summer, bringing Ronaldo back for a second spell and also signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

There have been flashes of brilliance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, but they have also looked woeful defensively at times.

The Red Devils invested in quality, but five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo says it will take time for the club to produce their best on a consistent basis.

"We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester (United) do a few changes; they buy me, they buy Varane and Sancho,” Ronaldo, who has six goals for United this term, told Sky Sports. "The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.”

Ronaldo has called on the United squad to execute their jobs, and pull together as a unit.

“Everyone should know their role," he said. "I know my role in the team, in the club… my role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game.

"If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, fantastic stadium, fantastic team, so we have to carry on like that."

At 36, Ronaldo is in the later stages of his career. His desire is as strong as ever, and he has no plans to walk away from international football with Portugal.

Asked if he would consider retiring from international football, Ronaldo said: "But why? I think it's not my time yet.

"It's not what people want, it's what I want. It's when I feel that I'm not capable to run, to dribble, to shoot, if the power is gone... but I still have that stuff so I want to continue because I'm still motivated.”

Ronaldo will have a big role to play at the weekend when United take on big rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

