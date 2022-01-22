Marcus Rashford’s late goal to beat West Ham lifted Manchester United to fourth in the Premier League, and manager Ralf Rangnick has described it as the best type of win.

There looked set to be frustration at Old Trafford, as neither side really threatened over the course of the 90 minutes.

But in injury time, the Red Devils swarmed forward and Rashford was on hand at the far post to tap home Edinson Cavani’s cross.

The celebrations of the players and those in the stands revealed the importance of the moment, as it took Rangnick’s side above West Ham in the table.

Rangnick was rewarded for the attacking changes he made, and the German was delighted with how his side kept pushing - three days after the win over Brentford.

"If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet,” Rangnick told Sky Sports. “I think in the end we deserved to win.

“It takes patience to play West Ham. A few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever.

"Bearing in mind we played a few days ago against Brentford, the team looked physically good. We knew it would take patience, the way we played defensively, won balls back, I was really happy with that.

"I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal. All were involved. That makes it even more important. I would love to have those two points from Villa Park, but with 17 points now we are pleased."

After going over two and a half months without a goal, Rashford has two in as many games from the bench and he was happy to have contributed.

"It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling,” Rashford said. “We have to use that winning feeling. We could have been a bit better on the ball but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now.

"When there are two teams so close together in the table, both are fighting to be in front of one another and today we managed to get there. We are sitting fourth now, some teams have games to play, but it is nice to be in that position.”

United now have a fortnight’s break, and Rashford is hopeful it will allow players to recharge the batteries.

"We have had a difficult week, there have been many games in one week, so the break is needed,” Rashford said. “It'll be good for us."

