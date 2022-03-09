Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club will make the right decision with regard to Fernandinho’s future.

Fernandinho is in the final months of his contract and at 36, is in the later stages of his career.

Ad

The Brazilian is no longer a starter week in, week out, but remains an integral performer for Guardiola and was named man of the match on his 100th Champions League appearance in the draw with Sporting CP

Champions League City ease into Champions League quarter-finals after draw with Sporting 5 HOURS AGO

Guardiola is relaxed about the situation, and expects positive talks to take place in the coming weeks.

“We have two or three months ahead of us,” Guardiola said. “The club is going to sit with him and his agent and come to the best decision for the club and for him.

“We will see until the end of the season.”

Guardiola handed a Champions League debut to CJ Egan-Riley, and was delighted with the 19-year-old defender’s performance in the 0-0 draw.

"CJ Egan-Riley played really good and didn't miss one ball,” Guardiola said “He is a seven.

“He is nothing exceptional in anything but that is a good sign as a defender as he doesn't make mistakes.”

City advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with the minimum of fuss, and Guardiola is delighted to be at the top table with the cream of European football.

"It's a good sign,” Guardiola told BT Sport. “The people didn't care what we were and now step-by-step the club grew and now for many years we are there in this competitions.

"Now we are again in the quarter-finals as the best eight teams in Europe.

“I learn to enjoy the moments. I celebrate it because I know how difficult it is. When you go through every opponent is difficult.

“Now it's time to congratulate everyone, focus on the Premier League then next week we will see the draw."

Football Guardiola still 'so angry' with Walker for RB Leipzig red and three-match ban YESTERDAY AT 14:21