Ronaldo was a surprise name on the substitutes’ bench as United entertained Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

The game came three days after United had beaten Villarreal in the Champions League thanks to a late Ronaldo goal.

Solskjaer has not shifted from his position that he will manage Ronaldo’s workload, and the Norwegian felt another start would not have been the right move for the 36-year-old.

“You make decisions throughout a long, long season and you have to manage the players’ workload," Solskjaer said. "The decision was, for me, a correct one.

"Anthony Martial came in and did well, scored a good goal. Edinson [Cavani] needed minutes and got an hour, he could have scored."

Ronaldo climbed off the bench with United 1-0 to the good but saw Everton hit the Red Devils on the counter.

He had one chance to win the game, but flashed a shot wide from a tight angle - leaving United on 14 points from seven games.

Everton thought they had won the game late on when Yerry Mina turned the ball home, only for a VAR check to deem him offside.

The Toffees had the run of Old Trafford for Mina’s disallowed goal, after Ben Godfrey had won the ball cheaply from Jadon Sancho - and Solskjaer had words with the England international.

“I had a word with Jadon,” Solskjaer said. “You can’t duck out of tackles in the Premier League and I’m sure he won’t again."

