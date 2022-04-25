MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Div does it again

They boast one of the most feared attacks in Europe and that was showcased yesterday when Liverpool’s sixth-choice forward came on to decide a derby that further sinks their rivals into the mire.

With Luis Diaz joining the ranks in January, ably boosting Liverpool’s hopes of silverware and aiding Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota up front, who’d have thought Divock Origi would have two telling contributions in a late-April match…

Well, this was a Merseyside derby after all, so perhaps we should have seen this coming, and after playing a key role in the build-up to Andy Robertson’s opener, a sixth goal in nine games against Everton for Origi helped Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City once more.

“When he came on, the mood kind of changed in here,” Robertson said afterwards. “Anfield believes Divock was going to score and that’s the kind of attitude you have around him.”

That is some aura for a player seldom started by Jurgen Klopp, a striker set to move on this summer as a free agent, seemingly AC Milan bound if the reports are to be believed.

"He is a legend on and off the pitch, that is how it is," said Klopp. "He is a fantastic footballer, for me. I know that sounds ridiculous because I don't line him up often. He is a world-class striker. He is our best finisher, he always was, and everyone would say the same.

“We will never miss a player more like him because if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes.”

If Liverpool do end up pipping City to the title, he could end the season as having the pound-for-pound greatest influence on the outcome. Just the 101 minutes so far this campaign, with a winner at Wolves in December and another derby-day contribution.

He will be remembered for his goals in the run to Champions League glory in 2019, but this final act could be just as telling – and there’s still a month for it to play out.

Hopping along

You know those races where people get their pets to race? Sure you do. They're at fairs, fetes or whatever, folk bring their bunnies along, and the footage can sometimes go viral because one bunny, Bugs, doesn't move, Thumper is hopping backwards, Peter hops towards the finish line then hops back to its owner, then Mopsy sees a piece of lettuce near the finish line and heads for it only to get bored, and then Fluffy finally brings down the ribbon after deciding to accidentally go straight for 10 seconds in the right direction.

Well, yeah, that…

Tottenham dealt Champions League blow after Brentford draw Image credit: Getty Images

As we know with those bunny videos, yes we're still banging that drum, there are more twists to come. The momentum is now with Arsenal, but let's see how long that lasts.

Barca stumbling

With Xavi at the wheel Barcelona were looking back on track, a Clasico win raising hopes of a late push for La Liga and a first Europa League in their sights as well.

But they've not so much hit a speed bump as completely veered off into a ditch, crashing out of Europe after playing Frankfurt away twice (pretty much) and then making it three home losses in a row with defeat last night.

Now Real Madrid are a point from regaining the title and Barca are back to the drawing board, with this trophyless season now in danger of petering out when it looked as though there would be some momentum to carry through with them to next season.

And so, Champions League football is the aim now, as that will help the rebuild no end - you know, until they draw Bayern in the groups again and realise how far behind they are.

IN OTHER NEWS

Get going, Poch

You know there is something rotten at a club when the title is sealed and your own fans meet the news with jeers - if they haven't left the ground already. All after you failed to win the title the previous season and won it at a canter this time around.

Presenting, PSG, the club that desperately needs a reset but is so far deep into its own failed project it won't dare press the button. The rumours are that on the same weekend Mauricio Pochettino won his first league title as manager, he is on the brink of getting sacked

That tells you all you need to know, and once Zizou is (probably) brought in and players like Paul Pogba (probably) too, we can watch the circus show from the start once more.

Of all the break-up lines and advice we can think of, the main one we can think of is to just forget about them, Poch, you're too good for them and they'll never appreciate you. Hopefully one day you'll find someone who does.

IN THE CHANNELS

We have ourselves a student of Mourinho. If Matic is going on Premier League wins, it’s nice he’s mentioning the 2009-10 season where he played 41 minutes – but they all count, I guess.

RETRO CORNER

One of football's greatest would have turned 75 today. Expect to see plenty of tributes to Johan Cruyff, a genius whose influence will last for as long as football is played.

COMING UP

The Premier League gameweek concludes at Selhurst Park tonight when all-but-safe Crystal Palace host looking-over-their-shoulders Leeds United. Burnley have got them all in a tizz, I tells ya.

