Gabriel Magalhaes feels he has settled in well in the Premier League, and believes there are positive signs Arsenal are on the way up.

The Brazilian arrived at Arsenal from Lille in 2020, but his first season with the Gunners was a stop-start affair.

He started well, but was struck down by Covid-19 and failed to secure a spot in the side in the second half of the season.

Gabriel missed the start of the current season with a knee injury, but his return to the side has coincided with an uptick in the Gunners’ form.

The 23-year-old is forging a fine understanding with Ben White at the heart of Arsenal’s defence, and feels the signs for the future are positive.

“It was a year of learning,” Gabriel told Sky Sports of his first season in England.

“Of course, the team had a bad run, but I started well and overall I think it was a good year for me. I learned a lot of things and I'm a more mature player this year. I know the league better as well.

"I think, more than anything on the pitch, the language was the biggest difficulty for me in terms of adapting.

There are a lot of players here who speak French, Portuguese and Spanish but in this country, you have to speak English and that was tough for me.

"My English still isn't perfect, but it's definitely a lot better than it was and that's helping me a lot."

Gabriel and Ben White kept Harry Kane quiet during Arsenal’s win over Tottenham last weekend, and the Brazilian is happy with how their partnership is developing.

"Thanks to God we have managed to win three games together and keep two clean sheets," Gabriel said. "It's only the beginning but I think we have the makings of a very good partnership, in terms of our attributes.

"Ben and I have each had a full season in the Premier League now and we're getting to know it much better. We still need to connect even more but we are improving and developing with every game and that bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Arsenal travel to White’s former club Brighton on Saturday, and Gabriel feels the season is shaping up nicely for the Gunners.

"I think we're going to have a much better season," he said. "I really believe we can achieve a lot more this time around.”

