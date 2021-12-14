Pep Guardiola has laughed off suggestions that he should take credit for Raheem Sterling’s resurgent form at Manchester City.

Sterling’s future at the club looked to be in doubt as he lost his place in the team at the end of last season and remained on the fringes to start this campaign.

But he has come back into the side recently and has impressed with five goals in his last eight appearances for the Premier League champions. He has also been nominated for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award

Guardiola says it is “ridiculous” to suggest that he should be praised for dropping Sterling and sparking the turnaround in form.

“I would like to say yes for my ego and for a better contract for the next seasons,” he said. “I am sorry – that is the most ridiculous thing; all this credit is for the player.

“I am going to reveal a secret: when we played Aston Villa [a 2-1 win on December 1] the day before we have 12 players and he was not selected and on the day [Ilkay] Gundogan had a pain in his back and could not travel and Raheem played. Just take a look at the first 15-20 minutes he played – it was the best 15-20 minutes maybe from the last months.

“I did something but he did it, so give the credit to the player. I can talk about theories, how good we are, how beautiful the weather in Manchester is, the draw for the Champions League – I can pretend I know everything, but it belongs, absolutely, to the players.

“I want more from him but I want more from Gundogan, I want more from Kevin [De Bruyne], I want more even from Bernardo [Silva], from Rodri.”

“Verstappen and Lewis are incredible champions but sometimes success doesn’t depend on you. Something else decides if there is a winner.

“The players have to fight like Verstappen and Hamilton have until the end. In the end a law or a VAR or a bad decision can happen and you don’t win. What you have to do – like Raheem has in the last games or these incredible two athletes from Formula One have done – is never give up.”

City have the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they host Leeds on Tuesday evening.

