A record number of players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League.

103 new positive cases were confirmed between Monday 20 and Sunday 26 December, an official statement from the league confirmed

In that time 15,186 tests for Covid-19 were administered to players and those working at Premier League clubs as the league increases its testing capacity.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The league is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of Covid-19 within their squads.

“We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

The league revealed that it has reverted to emergency measures to prevent the further spread of the virus, increasing the testing at each of the clubs to a daily lateral flow test and PCR test twice a week.

Previously, clubs were mandated to conduct lateral flow testing twice a week.

The emergency measures also reinstate protocols to limit the transmission of the disease, including wearing face coverings while indoors, maintaining social distancing and limiting the amount of time each player can spend on the treatment table.

Data from the Premier League shows that testing has almost quadrupled since 13 December in line with the increased numbers of cases found. Less than 30 cases were confirmed last month compared with the 307 since 29 November.

Premier League and EFL clubs voted to fulfil the festive fixtures despite growing Covid-19 figures, confirming that games will go ahead as long as it is ‘safe to do so’.

15 games have been postponed due to Covid-19 so far since the 10 December, starting with Brighton’s match away at Tottenham.

Of the nine scheduled Boxing Day fixtures, only six went ahead as Leeds United, Wolves and Everton were unable to field full squads.

The Premier League’s rules state that games must be played if a team has 14 players fit - including under-21s - and at least one goalkeeper.

Tuchel - Chelsea taking 'huge risks' with schedule and COVID uncertainty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been among those calling for a return to the use of five substitutes that propped up the league at the peak of the pandemic.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Aston Villa, he said: "I just can say on this occasion I would love to push for five substitutions because five substitutions were made to protect the players when coronavirus popped up and made life difficult.

"I think the situation is very serious and very challenging so if we decided to keep on playing at least we should have five changes to control the load."

The Premier League is the only one of Europe’s top leagues that has not persisted with the five-sub rule, in place since summer 2020.

The league has also been criticised for leaving fans in the dark over potential postponements.

Amid speculation of its cancellation, Tottenham’s game with Crystal Palace was confirmed to be going ahead just three and a half hours before kick-off.

Similarly, Aston Villa’s match with Burnley was cancelled just two hours before the first whistle.

