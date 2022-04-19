Mohamed Salah has claimed Manchester United’s tactics make Liverpool’s “life easier”.

United chalked up unwanted milestones for interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Anfield, producing the fewest shots and lowest possession figures in any match under the German.

They also lost the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October, under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Salah has admitted that United’s approach this season has puzzled him.

“They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier.

“We have a clean sheet here, a clean sheet there [at Old Trafford]. We get to the game and want to score one goal. Once we get the first, we want to get the second, once we get the second we’ll go for a third.

“But I think it’s a top performance from us, here and away. Hopefully we’ll carry on like this.”

Salah’s brace also ended a run of six games without a goal but the Egyptian said he was not concerned by the mini-drought.

"I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck,” he continued.

“The most important thing is the team winning. We just need to focus on ourselves and the rest is not in our hands."

Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City, who welcome Brighton to the Etihad on Wednesday.

